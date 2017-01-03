Music
Get Ready: The Coachella 2017 Lineup Is In…

Festival season is upon us.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty


The Coachella 2017 lineup has been announced and some of your favorites will be performing.

First thing’s first: Beyoncé is headlining, alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar and rock band Radiohead. As for other notable acts, Lorde will hit the stage in what will be her first performance since 2014. We can also look forward to seeing Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Bon Iver, Tory Lanez, Mac Miller, Kehlani, Warpaint, Schoolboy Q, and many more acts to follow.

The Indio, California festival will be the talk of the town for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23. Check out the full lineup below and click here for tickets. 

