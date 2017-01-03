Key of “Key and Peele” Discusses His Character in the upcoming “The Simpsons” Hip-Hop Episode

On January 15, The Simpsons will air its first ever hour-long tribute to hip-hop episode called “The Great Phatsby.” The episode will feature RZA, Snoop Dogg, and Common playing themselves, and Key from the comedy duo “Key and Peele” voicing a washed-up rapper named Jazzy James who claims he wrote all the rhymes for rapper Jay G’s first record, but now pedals high-end candles.

The voice of Taraji P. Henson will also be featured in the episode and will showcase original music from the team behind Empire.

Check out the clip below and watch the special episode airing Sunday, January 15 on Fox 4.

