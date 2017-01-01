Entertainment News
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked On Social Media

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
AIDS Healthcare Foundation 'Tickets For Testing' Event & 'We The Party' Screening

Orlando Brown is bringing 2017 in with a bang…literally.

The former That’s So Raven co-star is is senn in a newly released sex tape with an unidentified woman. The footage was released from a Twitter account in Orlando’s name. However, it’s not yet been confirmed whether or not the footage was released intentionally by Orlando or was the result of a hack.

So far, Orlando has not spoken out about the sex tape, but we feel a very bizarre rant coming soon.

Entertainment blog Fameolous has obtained the footage. *Warning* it is graphic and NSFW. Click here at your own risk.

SOURCE: Famelous | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Orlando Brown , sex tape leak

photos