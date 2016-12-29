Lawyer Says Woman Charged With Stabbing Black Transgender Man Acted In ‘Self-Defense’

A lawyer representing the Manhattan woman charged with the Christmas stabbing of a Black transgender man during a subway ride claims his client was acting in self-defense, the New York Daily News reports.
On Tuesday, Elise Chandler, the lawyer defending 30-year-old Stephanie Pazmino, claims she used a “sharp object used for cleaning fingernails,” to cut Ijan Jarrett, 44, after he attempted to “take out her eyes with his nails and fingers.” Chandler pointed to a cut below Pazmino’s right eye for reference.
Chandler also argued Pazmino’s mental state contributed to her reaction, the outlet writes. Pazmino suffers with psychiatric issues and resides in a shelter for women.
Judge Ushir Pandit-Durant set Pazmino’s bail at $4,000 cash/$7,500 bond, according to the Daily News. She faces charges of assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
But sources who witnessed the incident tell a different story, the Daily News reports. Witnesses claimed Jarrett offered his seat to Pazmino after she boarded a Northbound 4 train with family. Pazmino allegedly refused the seat, then turned to her cousin to say she didn’t want to sit next to a Black person in Spanish.
Jarrett, who works as a hairdresser in New Jersey, stood up to give away his seat after Pazmino’s refusal. He claims she attacked him moments after she stood up to exit the train.
Jarrett suffered multiple wounds to his face, hand and arm, according to the outlet.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Transgender Nurse Stabbed 119 Times By Sailor In Mississippi
Supreme Court To Rule On Transgender Rights
Remember: Transgender Women Who Were Murdered In 2016
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Noony Norwood, 30, was shot and died on Nov. 6, 2016 in Richmond, VA.
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. Brandy Bledsoe, 32, was killed on Oct. 8, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. Jazz Alford, 30, was murdered in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Crystal Edmonds, 32, was killed in Baltimore, Maryland on Sept. 16, 2016.
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Raelynn Thomas, 28, was shot by her mother’s ex-boyfriend in Columbus, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
5 of 19
6. Erykah Tijerina, 36, was found dead in her El Paso, Texas home on Aug. 8, 2016.
Source:Instagram
6 of 19
7. Skye Mockabee, 26, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. Dee Whigham, 25, was killed in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. Deeniquia Dodds, 22, was killed in Washington, D.C. on July 13, 2016.
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. Goddess Diamond, 20, was found in a torched car in New Orleans.
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Mercedes Successful, 32, was found shot to death in Haines City, Florida on May 15, 2016.
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. Tyreece “Reecey” Walker, 32, was stabbed to death in Wichita, Kansas on May 1, 2016.
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. Keyonna Blakeney, 22, was killed in a hotel room in Rockville, Maryland on April 16, 2016.
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. Shante Isaac, 34, was killed in Houston, Texas on April 10, 2016.
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Quartney Yochum, 32, was killed in L.A. on March 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. Kedarie Kandicee Johnson, 16, was killed in Burlington, Iowa.
Source:Instagram
16 of 19
17. Maya Young, 24, was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 20, 2016.
Source:Instagram
17 of 19
18. Jasmine Sierra was murdered in Bakersfield, California on January 22, 2016.
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Monica Loera was killed in Austin, Texas on January 22, 2016.
Source:Instagram
19 of 19