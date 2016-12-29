GoFundMe Campaigns Set Up To Protect Morgan Freeman & Betty White From 2016 Curse

GoFundMe Campaigns Set Up To Protect Morgan Freeman & Betty White From 2016 Curse

Betty White's campaign has raised over $6,000.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
This year has not been kind to any of us, but it’s most infamously culminated in a string of heartbreaking celebrity deaths.

In less than a week beginning Christmas Day, we lost George Michael, Ricky Harris, Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

A few outliers have tried to turn tragedy into comedy by creating a series of GoFundMe campaigns to save actors Betty White, 94, and Morgan Freeman, 79, from the clutches of 2016.

Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg, South Carolina began the trend when he created a GoFundMe campaign to shield Betty White from the 2016 death curse.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year,” Hrysikos hilariously writes in the description.

To date, the campaign has raised over $6,000, just a few thousand shy of the $10,000 goal. Hrysikos says he will donate the money to local arts organization, the Spartanburg Little Theatre.

Several Morgan Freeman campaigns have also popped up on the fundraising site with titles like, “Help Protect Morgan Freeman From 2016,” and “Save Morgan Freeman From 2016,” but none have garnered any monetary donations.

With less than 72 hours left in the year, will 2016 unleash any more on us than it already has?

SOURCE: GoFundMe

