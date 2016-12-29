Bishop Eddie Long’s Appearance Brings Serious Health Concerns

Bishop Eddie Long’s Appearance Brings Serious Health Concerns

The pastor returned to the pulpit earlier this month looking gaunt and thin.

1 day ago

Embattled megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long has returned to the pulpit of Georgia’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church after being away for weeks, but the senior pastor has lost a significant amount of weight, prompting more prognoses about the state of his health. As Long praise danced at the altar, he looked almost unrecognizable—his thick hair gone, and replaced with a shiny bald head.

As reported by NewsOne months ago, Long had been fielding calls and concerns about this health for some time, but the executive administrator of New Birth released a statement saying in part that he had changed his diet, and had been healed by the grace of God:

I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing, as part of a holistic approach to good health.”

Yet, his return this time has again set the rumor mill abuzz, with some reports saying he was in hospice earlier in the month; and many saying that his illness is just desserts for the accusations he has faced of molesting young boys from his congregation in the past.

photos