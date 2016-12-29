Bishop Eddie Long’s Appearance Brings Serious Health Concerns

Embattled megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long has returned to the pulpit of Georgia’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church after being away for weeks, but the senior pastor has lost a significant amount of weight, prompting more prognoses about the state of his health. As Long praise danced at the altar, he looked almost unrecognizable—his thick hair gone, and replaced with a shiny bald head.

Atlanta’s own Bishop Eddie Long looks unrecognizable in new photos. Many speculate a serious health issue, he says, “God has healed him”. pic.twitter.com/TroiiDD9Lp — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 28, 2016

As reported by NewsOne months ago, Long had been fielding calls and concerns about this health for some time, but the executive administrator of New Birth released a statement saying in part that he had changed his diet, and had been healed by the grace of God:

“I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing, as part of a holistic approach to good health.”

Yet, his return this time has again set the rumor mill abuzz, with some reports saying he was in hospice earlier in the month; and many saying that his illness is just desserts for the accusations he has faced of molesting young boys from his congregation in the past.

I heard from a Sanctified Soul Sistah that Bishop Eddie Long is in hospice… — cadillackimberly (@caddykim) November 28, 2016

Bishop #EddieLong is looking drastically thin in new photos that just popped up online. Mo… https://t.co/ZB0wV7NM7F pic.twitter.com/3L9vPI8hET — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) December 28, 2016

Damn Bishop Eddie long look like he got ……The Package — SCAR (@ishot_ricky) December 28, 2016

The Lord whooping Bishop Eddie Long behind for playing on that pulpit — brrrrkia (@stingRaye___) December 28, 2016

“Bishop” Eddie Long is a walking example of Romans 6:23. “For the wages of sin is death.” — The Official A.U.M.A (@aumaonline) December 28, 2016

SEE ALSO:

Bishop Eddie Long Speaks Out About ‘Health Challenge’

Bishop Eddie Long Denies Abuse, Admits Young Men Call Him “Daddy”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: