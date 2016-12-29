Uncategorized
Rihanna Steps Out in Floral Bliss While In Barbados

Pop superstar Rihanna looks like she’s having a blast while spending time with her family in her home country of Barbados. She was spotted this week going out to get a bite to eat. While on her quest, Ri-Ri sported a floral Dries Van Noten dress, perfect for the Caribbean atmosphere.

Being the natural beauty she is, Rihanna looks like a bed of roses in this full length selection, that comes with a nice v-neck design to sport her island sun-kissed tan. The dress is complimented by some comfy sandals designed by Rene Caovilla and a beautiful emerald cuff bracelet designed by Jacquie Aiche. To complete this fresh and relaxing look, Rihanna has her hair pulled back, with dark brown curls falling down her back side.

Get more on Rihanna’s floral look here.

