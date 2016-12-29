Rihanna Steps Out in Floral Bliss While In Barbados

Pop superstar Rihanna looks like she’s having a blast while spending time with her family in her home country of Barbados. She was spotted this week going out to get a bite to eat. While on her quest, Ri-Ri sported a floral Dries Van Noten dress, perfect for the Caribbean atmosphere.

Gorgeous #Rihanna photographed heading to dinner in #Barbados on Tuesday. A photo posted by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:47am PST

Being the natural beauty she is, Rihanna looks like a bed of roses in this full length selection, that comes with a nice v-neck design to sport her island sun-kissed tan. The dress is complimented by some comfy sandals designed by Rene Caovilla and a beautiful emerald cuff bracelet designed by Jacquie Aiche. To complete this fresh and relaxing look, Rihanna has her hair pulled back, with dark brown curls falling down her back side.

She’s glowing! Here’s #Rihanna in Barbados last night wearing a floral dress from @driesvannoten’s Spring 2017 collection. Her exact dress wasn’t featured on the runway. #driesvannoten A photo posted by Haus of Rihanna (@hausofrihanna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:47am PST

