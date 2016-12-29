Rihanna Steps Out in Floral Bliss While In Barbados

Pop superstar Rihanna looks like she’s having a blast while spending time with her family in her home country of Barbados. She was spotted this week going out to get a bite to eat. While on her quest, Ri-Ri sported a floral Dries Van Noten dress, perfect for the Caribbean atmosphere.
Being the natural beauty she is, Rihanna looks like a bed of roses in this full length selection, that comes with a nice v-neck design to sport her island sun-kissed tan. The dress is complimented by some comfy sandals designed by Rene Caovilla and a beautiful emerald cuff bracelet designed by Jacquie Aiche. To complete this fresh and relaxing look, Rihanna has her hair pulled back, with dark brown curls falling down her back side.
