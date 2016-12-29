Black Women Share Why They Love Black Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sometimes, black men and black women just can’t seem to see eye to eye. Often, one group feels neglected or hurt by the other. But despite those miscommunications, the love between black men and black women is real. In this video, black women share all of the reasons they love black men.

These fabulous women decided that they wanted to make that very message heard loud and clear. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this beautiful exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

