Black Women Share Why They Love Black Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sometimes, black men and black women just can’t seem to see eye to eye. Often, one group feels neglected or hurt by the other. But despite those miscommunications, the love between black men and black women is real. In this video, black women share all of the reasons they love black men.
These fabulous women decided that they wanted to make that very message heard loud and clear. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this beautiful exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
Celebrating Black Love
1. Solange and Alan FergusonSource:Solange Instagram 1 of 31
2. Ice Cube and KimberlySource:PR Photos 2 of 31
3. Niecy Nash and Jay TuckerSource:Instagram 3 of 31
4. Tia and Corey Hardict4 of 31
5. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert5 of 31
6. Mary J. Blige and Kendu Issacs6 of 31
7. David and Tamela Mann7 of 31
8. Laila Ali and Curtis ConwaySource:Instagram 8 of 31
9. Morris Chestnut and his wife9 of 31
10. Shannon and Monica Brown10 of 31
11. Terry and Rebecca Crews11 of 31
12. Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha12 of 31
13. LeBron and Savannah James13 of 31
14. Lala and Carmelo Anthony14 of 31
15. Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin15 of 31
16. Devon Franklin and Meagan Good16 of 31
17. Tamia and Grant Hill17 of 31
18. Denzel and Pauletta Washington18 of 31
19. Keisha and Omar Epps19 of 31
20. Bill & Camille Cosby20 of 31
21. Alfre Woodward and Roderick Spencer21 of 31
22. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance22 of 31
23. Jada and Will Smith23 of 31
24. Beyonce and Jay-Z24 of 31
25. Nicole and Boris Kodjoe25 of 31
26. Pooch and Linda HallSource:PR Photos 26 of 31
27. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz27 of 31
28. Tiny and T.I.28 of 31
29. Samuel L. Jackson & Latanya Richardson29 of 31
30. Rodney Peete & Holly Robinson Peete30 of 31
31. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis31 of 31
