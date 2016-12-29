Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?

Tina Knowles knows a thing or two about the art of shade, but her shade-throwing moments are usually overshadowed by the classiness and graciousness that comes along with it.

Beyoncé and Solange‘s mom was accused of dissing Jennifer Hudson earlier this week after she liked a comment under a Bey and J. Hud’s video that said, “J Hud sounds horrible.” Some commenter gave Ms. Tina the benefit of the doubt saying that it was clearly a simple mistake. While others said things like “maybe she wasn’t feeling that particular vocal performance.”

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson 👀 Slip of the finger? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

But if it’s one thing we’ve learned from Tina Knowles having social media is that she doesn’t let many things slide. She responded to the backlash she received with a lengthy post in which she says is for Jennifer and not the negative folks out there. She posted a video, showing off her gorgeous sunset with the caption, “I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative !”

She continued on, adding that she’d be taking a break from social media after this, “My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful. I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.”

Clearly, it was the slip of a finger. Please don’t force Mama Tina off of social media — she’s turned out to be one of the most candid Knowles members on social media and we need that. #DontGoMissTina