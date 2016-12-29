At Last! BET And Gabrielle Union Reach Settlement In ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit

Photo by

At Last! BET And Gabrielle Union Reach Settlement In ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit

Fans can finally relax: The show will return on January 10.

19 hours ago

Being Mary Jane Feature Image

Source: Daniel McFadden / BET


Being Mary Jane fans can breathe of sigh of relief—BET and the show’s lead Gabrielle Union have reached a settlement in the actress’ pending lawsuit. According to Deadline, the network announced the news on Tuesday.

BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of ‘Being Mary Jane’ with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network wrote.

Union’s reps have yet to comment.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Union sued BET in October for breach of contract, claiming that the network tried to cram 20 episodes into a single season “in order to fraudulently extend the term of” her contract. According to Union’s attorney, the network said that they wouldn’t produce more than 13 episodes per season and would grant a significant break in between seasons. Yet, the network tried to renege on the contract by wanting to produce seasons four and five back-to-back in order to cut costs. In addition, Union claimed that the network wanted to combine both seasons to avoid paying her a raise of $150,000 per episode for season four and $165,000 per episode for season five.

It is outrageous that BET would treat one of its biggest stars in this manner after all she has done to support the network and contribute to its success,” the complaint read.

Union was initially seeking $3 million damages.

While this lawsuit is dead and gone, as Deadline pointed out, it’s unknown what this means for the action SAG-AFTRA took against BET over allegedly breaking the contract the union had with the network.

