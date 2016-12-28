“Fences” Cast On The Strangest Perks They’ve Gotten For Being In Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Javon Adepo, Mykelti Williamson and Stephen Henderson from the cast of Fences came through to the morning show studio to chat with Headkrack about the highly anticipated film and it’s telling of a relatable and timeless story.

Plus, they go over some of the memorable roles they have played in iconic movies, and the strangest perks they have received as a result. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

