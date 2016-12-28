Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

“Fences” Cast On The Strangest Perks They’ve Gotten For Being In Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment


Javon AdepoMykelti Williamson and Stephen Henderson from the cast of Fences came through to the morning show studio to chat with Headkrack about the highly anticipated film and it’s telling of a relatable and timeless story.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, they go over some of the memorable roles they have played in iconic movies, and the strangest perks they have received as a result. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Seth Rogen Reveals Why Hollywood Is Hesitant To Make His Movies [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 6 Movies Gary With Da Tea Could Star In [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Black Love: Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Love: Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading “Fences” Cast On The Strangest Perks They’ve Gotten For Being In Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Love: Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Fences , Javon Adepo , Movies , Mykelti Williamson , perks , Stephen Henderson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 5 hours ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 5 hours ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 6 hours ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 6 hours ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 8 hours ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 8 hours ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 19 hours ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 24 hours ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 1 day ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 1 day ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 1 day ago
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The…
 1 day ago
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake
 1 day ago
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 2 days ago
photos