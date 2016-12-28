News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch This Adorable Video Of Baby Future Saying His Grace

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
29 reads
Leave a comment

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Ciara is doing an incredible job raising her son Future. Not only does the adorable tot speak Spanish, he can say grace all by himself.

Ci Ci posted the clip, which has over 200k views, on Instagram with the caption “GRACE. So Proud Of My Baby! He can say it on his own now! I had to share!Have a great day everyone, and thank God for his GRACE”

Ciara is currently pregnant with her second child with hubby Russell Wilson. The trio spent the holidays in the mountains.

Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Shows Off Pregnancy Glow & Adorable Baby Bump In New Photo

Ciara Is The Last Unicorn For Love Magazine

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

Continue reading 21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/ciara"><strong>Ciara</strong></a&gt; is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of CiCi’s 31st birthday, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2016.

Ciara , Future

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 5 hours ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 5 hours ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 6 hours ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 6 hours ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 8 hours ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 8 hours ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 19 hours ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 24 hours ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 1 day ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 1 day ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 1 day ago
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The…
 1 day ago
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake
 1 day ago
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 2 days ago
photos