Watch This Adorable Video Of Baby Future Saying His Grace

Ciara is doing an incredible job raising her son Future. Not only does the adorable tot speak Spanish, he can say grace all by himself.
Ci Ci posted the clip, which has over 200k views, on Instagram with the caption “GRACE. So Proud Of My Baby! He can say it on his own now! I had to share!Have a great day everyone, and thank God for his GRACE”
Ciara is currently pregnant with her second child with hubby Russell Wilson. The trio spent the holidays in the mountains.
