Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn't Been Made Yet

16 hours ago

Since many, many years ago, rumors have been surfacing and fading away about the production of a Richard Pryor biopic. Eddie Murphy was the first name floated around to play the comedy legend, but since then there have been several other names and directors attached to the project.

Nick Cannon explained to the morning show what happened with the highly anticipated biopic that he himself was up for a few years ago, and why it is taking so many years to pick the right cast of people to make the script come to life. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

