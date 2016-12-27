Your browser does not support iframes.

Since many, many years ago, rumors have been surfacing and fading away about the production of a Richard Pryor biopic. Eddie Murphy was the first name floated around to play the comedy legend, but since then there have been several other names and directors attached to the project.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nick Cannon explained to the morning show what happened with the highly anticipated biopic that he himself was up for a few years ago, and why it is taking so many years to pick the right cast of people to make the script come to life. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon’s New Child Have To Compete With His First Two? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Nick Cannon Messy For Getting His Ex Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Nick Cannon Reveals The One Joke From “Wild N’ Out” Cast Mates That Offends Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works 16 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works 1. Usher Source:PR 1 of 16 2. Salt n Pepa Source:Instagram 2 of 16 3. MC Hammer Source:PR 3 of 16 4. Prince Source:AP 4 of 16 5. Heavy D 5 of 16 6. Natalie Cole Source:AP 6 of 16 7. Marvin Gaye Source:AP 7 of 16 8. Debbie Allen Source:PR 8 of 16 9. Oprah Source:AP 9 of 16 10. Aretha Franklin Source:AP 10 of 16 11. Diana Ross Source:PR 11 of 16 12. Patti Labelle Source:PR 12 of 16 13. Halle Berry Source:PR 13 of 16 14. Denzel Washington Source:PR 14 of 16 15. Michael Jordan Source:PR 15 of 16 16. Magic Johnson Source:Instagram 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!