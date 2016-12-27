News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jazzy Jumpsuits: Who Styled This Saint Laurent Sequin Look The Best?

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

Beauties, one jumpsuit can be worn in multiple ways and we show you how to look fashionable and stylish in this one-piece ensemble.  As a versatile piece, it was no surprise to see three celebs, sporting the same piece in entirely different ways.

This sequin jumpsuit is a design from Saint Laurent Autumn Winter 2016 collection and showed at Paris Fashion Week. It was paired with a boxy blazer with satin lapels and styled with wide gold cuffs and a serious smokey cat eye.

Saint Laurent - Runway RTW - Fall 2016 - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty


The ensemble caught the eye of Taylor Swift, Remy Ma, and Kylie Jenner who all wore it on entirely different occasions. Taylor first wore the jumpsuit to the 2016 iHeart Radio Awards and paired the look with a patent belt and peep toe booties.

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty


Remy Ma then debuted the jumpsuit in a Paper Magazine editorial. She paired the look with an avant garde, Kenzo white button down blouse and Tom Ford glasses. This look is so funky and fashionable!

Kylie Jenner spent Christmas or ‘Krismas’ at Kris’ Jenner’s house, who had a huge party. The 19-year-old wore the Saint Laurent jumpsuit as is, with a pair of one strap black heels.

Sequins are perfect for the holiday season and jumpsuits are great for elongating ones body while accentuating curves.

Beauties, who rocked the look best? Take our poll, below!


DON’T MISS:

FAB OR FUG: Kanye West Displays A Colorful New Hairstyle

“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues

GET THE LOOK: The Perfect ‘No Makeup’ Look For The Woman That Really Doesn’t Wear Makeup

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

30 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week may be over, but the fashion inspiration is just getting started. Check out the best looks from the Parisian runways that will have you saying, oo-la-la! From floral ensembles to sheer confidence, in style...you won't be disappointed with what's to come for Spring/Summer 2017.  

celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , kylie jenner , Remy Ma , Saint Laurent , style , Taylor Swift , who wore it best

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos