Jazzy Jumpsuits: Who Styled This Saint Laurent Sequin Look The Best?

Beauties, one jumpsuit can be worn in multiple ways and we show you how to look fashionable and stylish in this one-piece ensemble. As a versatile piece, it was no surprise to see three celebs, sporting the same piece in entirely different ways.
This sequin jumpsuit is a design from Saint Laurent Autumn Winter 2016 collection and showed at Paris Fashion Week. It was paired with a boxy blazer with satin lapels and styled with wide gold cuffs and a serious smokey cat eye.
The ensemble caught the eye of Taylor Swift, Remy Ma, and Kylie Jenner who all wore it on entirely different occasions. Taylor first wore the jumpsuit to the 2016 iHeart Radio Awards and paired the look with a patent belt and peep toe booties.
Remy Ma then debuted the jumpsuit in a Paper Magazine editorial. She paired the look with an avant garde, Kenzo white button down blouse and Tom Ford glasses. This look is so funky and fashionable!
#Beauty, @RemyMa is serving with major style for #PaperMagazine editorial. Wearing #SaintLaurent and #Kenzo, she talks how much hasn’t changed amongst women in the industry & a desire for more collaboration. We also learn that the Bronx-bred emcee is a founding member of @The.Wing. Beauties, why do you think women can be so competitive with one another? Link in bio for more! #HelloBeautiful #HBChat #RemyMa
Kylie Jenner spent Christmas or ‘Krismas’ at Kris’ Jenner’s house, who had a huge party. The 19-year-old wore the Saint Laurent jumpsuit as is, with a pair of one strap black heels.
Sequins are perfect for the holiday season and jumpsuits are great for elongating ones body while accentuating curves.
Beauties, who rocked the look best? Take our poll, below!
DON’T MISS:
FAB OR FUG: Kanye West Displays A Colorful New Hairstyle
“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues
GET THE LOOK: The Perfect ‘No Makeup’ Look For The Woman That Really Doesn’t Wear Makeup