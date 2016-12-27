Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was Lupe Fiasco’s “N.E.R.D.” Shut Down By The Powers That Be? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
10 reads
Leave a comment


Lupe Fiasco dropped a song called “N.E.R.D.,” in which he made some digs perceived to be aimed at J. Cole. That wasn’t the only person Lupe allegedly took shots at, however, and one of the parties he talked about may or may not have been some very powerful people that aren’t allowed to be talked about.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack explains how this may have been the reason for his song getting shut down on Soundcloud. Click on the audio player to hear explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Lupe Fiasco Threatens To Destroy His Own Album With Actual Laser [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Lupe Fiasco Calls Out Minstrels In “B***h Bad” Video

RELATED: Lupe Fiasco Says Lil B’s “I’m Gay” Album Is “Genius & Revolutionary”



Lupe Fiasco’s Kendrick Lamar Tweets

16 photos Launch gallery

Lupe Fiasco’s Kendrick Lamar Tweets

Continue reading Lupe Fiasco’s Kendrick Lamar Tweets

Lupe Fiasco’s Kendrick Lamar Tweets

Hip-Hop Spot , lupe fiasco , N.E.R.D. , song , Soundcloud

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos