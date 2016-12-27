Was Lupe Fiasco’s “N.E.R.D.” Shut Down By The Powers That Be? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lupe Fiasco dropped a song called “N.E.R.D.,” in which he made some digs perceived to be aimed at J. Cole. That wasn’t the only person Lupe allegedly took shots at, however, and one of the parties he talked about may or may not have been some very powerful people that aren’t allowed to be talked about.

Headkrack explains how this may have been the reason for his song getting shut down on Soundcloud. Click on the audio player to hear explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

