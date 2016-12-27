Lil Yachty On Why He Feels Other Rappers Have A Hard Time Accepting Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headlines often provide some controversy to associate with the name Lil Yachty, so Headkrack went on a quest to understand the man behind the name. Lil Yachty opened up about being the one who made it big out of his group of friends, and how he fell into the rap game. He talks about meeting famous people, and which songs he prefers to perform at his shows.

Plus, he talks about which of his rap contemporaries he’s cool with, and why he feels like people have a hard time accepting him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

