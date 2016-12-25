Cable Network Cancels KKK Docuseries After Learning Participants Were Paid

In the midst of a lot of controversy, A&E canceled their upcoming eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan after finding out that some participants of the hate group were paid to be in the series.

According to the Associated Press, the network execs announced on Saturday that they were going to ax “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate” in America” a day after discovering that “nominal” cash payments were given by third-party producers.

In a recently released statement, the network explained in-depth what motivated their decision.

“We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners — including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change — that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time,” the network wrote. “We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project.”

“While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary,” they added.

However, the network stressed that they are still dedicated to pushing the national conversation about racism and hatred in America.

“Our goal with this series has always been to expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms,” A&E said. “A&E takes the authenticity of its documentary programming and the subject of racism, hatred and violence very seriously.”

It doesn’t seem that there are any tears being shed for news that the docuseries was axed. Since the network announced the show under its original title “Generation KKK,” the cable channel was instantly accused of trying to normalize white supremacy and profit off of hate.

The ethnical violation is the conception of this show in the first place. Glad it's not moving forward. https://t.co/lcyscVbQI7 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) December 25, 2016

So… they paid…. the KKK…. to participate…. in that show on A&E….. they paid… the ku klux klan…. they gave money…. to the kkk — abby (@abbn0rmal_) December 25, 2016

I don't want to know any people who consider the Ku Klux Klan to be arts or entertainment. A&E's KKK cancelled? Good. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 25, 2016

another problem w the a+e klan series is (not their fault) but people keep believing "racism" is just the klan, and so much else isnt it — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 24, 2016

@wkamaubell heard it was cancelled, the producer was paying the Klan for access. That's mighty white of him. — Robert Foutch (@RobertFoutch3) December 25, 2016

