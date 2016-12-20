Man Convicted In Death Of Michael Jordan’s Dad Says Cops Hid Evidence

Man Convicted In Death Of Michael Jordan’s Dad Says Cops Hid Evidence

Attorneys for the jailed man say they found more evidence that could overturn his conviction.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Attorneys for the man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad 23 years ago say they have evidence of police misconduct, reports the News & Observer of Raleigh.

Lawyers for Daniel Green, 42, submitted court papers on Friday they claim could overturn his conviction in the death of James Jordan. He was killed in 1993 during a carjacking, writes the news outlet.

The documents allege that after James Jordan was killed, a phone call was made from his phone to the son of the Robeson County sheriff, who was dealing drugs, the Observer writes.

“Lawyers for 42-year-old Daniel Green say Sheriff Hubert Stone didn’t want the Jordan investigation to entangle his son, so the sheriff steered authorities toward investigating the crime as a carjacking,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

The documents also include claims the sheriff steered authorities away from a drug and corruption investigation of his office, writes the News & Observer of Raleigh:

“If the jury had known that the sheriff’s office had a strong motive to conceal evidence of a drug motive, for which there already was some evidence in the record,” Green’s defense team stated in their document requesting relief from the verdict, “they would have been less likely to conclude that the murder transpired in the course of a carjacking.”

Green, whose lawyers introduced evidence of the call to a jury in 1993, previously admitted to disposing of Jordan’s body after the shooting––but has maintained that he did not shoot him. He points the finger at co-defendant Larry Demery during the carjacking.

SOURCE: News & Observer of RaleighChicago Tribune

