White Idaho Football Player, Who Sexually Assaulted Mentally Disabled Black Teammate, Avoids Jail With Plea Deal

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

White Idaho Football Player, Who Sexually Assaulted Mentally Disabled Black Teammate, Avoids Jail With Plea Deal

The prosecutor acknowledged that the assailant forced a coat hanger in the victim’s rectum but doesn’t believe it was a sex crime.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
13 reads
Leave a comment

A White Idaho high school football player charged with sexually assaulting a mentally disabled Black teammate will walk away basically unpunished.

The Washington Post reports that John R.K. Howard pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser felony charge, so the prosecutor dropped the sex crime charges.

By pleading guilty to injuring a child, Howard, 19, avoids prison and registering as a sex offender. Instead, he faces two to three years of probation and up to 300 hours of community service, The Post reported. A judge will sentence him in February.

The Idaho attorney general’s office originally charged Howard with sexual assault in May. In October 2015, Howard and two high school teammates held the victim down, shoved a coat hanger into the victim’s rectum and kicked the hanger several times.

However, the prosecutor had a change of heart about the sex assault charge after further investigation. The state’s attorney now says the violent assault did not constitute a sex crime and accepted Howard’s plea.

“It was egregious behavior, it caused this victim a lot of suffering, but it is not, in my view, a sex crime, which is why the state has amended this charge,” Deputy State Attorney General Casey Hemmer told the court on Friday. “We don’t believe it’s appropriate for Mr. Howard to suffer the consequences of a sex offender, but he still needs to be held accountable.”

The victim’s family, which filed a $10 million lawsuit against Dietrich High School, is enraged.

“It’s absolutely preposterous that this kid should walk away with apparently no punishment whatsoever,” the family’s attorney R. Keith Roark told The Post on Monday. “Everyone is more concerned with these young sociopaths than the victim of their violence.”

The victim and his family are the only Black people in Dietrich, Idaho, a town of about 330 people. He has endured vicious racist taunts and bullying at school.

Roark protested the decision and demanded an explanation from the prosecutor’s office.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Sexual Assault Scandal Brings Down Baylor Football Coach, President

NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

30 photos Launch gallery

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

high school football , sexual assault , White Privilege

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 3 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 3 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 2 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 2 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 2 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 2 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
Unreleased #TBT Video of 10 Year Old Beyonce…
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi And Phaedra Are So Over
 4 days ago
Footage of CeeLo Green’s Cell Phone Exploding In…
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Shuts Down Brooklyn With Dynamic Surprise…
 5 days ago
Christmas Lights
Happy Holidays! Here Are Some Of Jazze’s Favorite…
 5 days ago
photos