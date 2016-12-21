Where Were You On November 4, 2008?

Photo by

Where Were You On November 4, 2008?

Most African Americans have little to no trouble recalling their whereabouts on this historic date.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When the nation bids farewell to Barack Obama on January 20, 2017 as President-elect Donald Trump officially take office, NewsOne#OneObama microsite has been reflecting on Obama‘s achievements during his historic two terms.

At #OneObamayou will find stories about the president’s indelible mark on promoting education,  criminal justice reforms, fighting for same-sex marriage, among others. We also explore criticisms, including claims that he didn’t he do enough for African Americans while in office.

Sill, do you remember where you were on this historic date? Let us know in comments.

54 photos Launch gallery

Barack Obama , Election 2008 , president barack obama

photos