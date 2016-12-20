Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On Blac Chyna

Young Thug‘s fiancée isn’t too happy with Blac Chyna at the moment.
Over the weekend, we all got a peek into the reality star’s DMs and were shocked to find out Young Thug was amongst those who’d slid up in ’em with heart-eye emojis and the like.
There was no time stamp on the Thugger screenshots posted to Chyna’s hacked Instagram account, but either way, his fiancée Jerrika Karlae had a lot to say last night, according to new rumors claiming she went off via livestream.
Jerrika talked a lot of sh*t about @blacchyna tonight on her live stream😌 Jerrika said Chyna didnt get to fuck her man @thuggerthugger1 and she called Chyna a bitch! Jerrika also said she don't giva a f*ck about Chyna or how many followers she got because she is a "boss bitch" herself.💅
Jerrika claims Chyna and Young Thug never had sex, and according to viewers, called Chyna a “bitch.”
