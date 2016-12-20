Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before Leaving With Baby Dream

There’s been nonstop speculation about Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna , and their seemingly toxic relationship ever since Chyna’s Instagram was hacked and her private messages posted for the world to see. New rumors now say Chyna physically beat Rob ahead of all the social media drama, right before she and newborn Dream Kardashian moved out of their shared home with him.

According to a reported source who spoke with TheJasmineBRAND, Chyna hit her then soon-to-be husband. “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” the source says. The site also alleges it was Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble who broke up the altercation “and ripped Chyna off of Rob.” The same source claims Rob is “a victim and she’s using him.”

Rob Kardashian has since apologized for embarrassing himself and his family, adding he’ll seek help for his issues. He also said Chyna is a great mother, but that hasn’t stopped rumors about her being a gold digger from circulating.

According to Chyna’s mom, these two may have a complicated relationship, but they’ll eventually get back together. In fact, TMZ reports they already have. Thoughts?

SOURCE: TheJasmineBRAND