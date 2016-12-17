CLOSE
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN Interview Series

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Source: Adam Pretty / Getty

Anytime is a good time to have a discussion about gender, race, politics and fame— especially when it’s a discussion between Serena Williams and Common.

The former couple, who still remain friends, sat down for a one-on-one interview for The Undefeated In-Depth: Serena with Common that airs on Sunday (Dec 18) at 9pm EST.

Both wearing black in a dimly lit restaurant, Williams talks about her journey to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time and the obstacles she and her sister, Venus, faced. Corresponding with the interview is video footage of her from childhood all the way up to present day.

As reported by The Undefeated:This will be the first time that Common who last month released his 11th studio album, BLACK AMERICA AGAIN, on ARTium/Def Jam Recordings, to resounding acclaim. and whose socially conscious lyrics often focus on the daily life of and the struggles faced by people of color, and Serena Williams, the record-breaking tennis champion — both dominant in their respective fields — are sitting down to publicly discuss these topics together.

The conversation takes place at a comfortable cafe in Brooklyn, New York. “My mother took me and my godbrother shopping,” says Common. “On the way back, we stopped at this candy store … We walked in, we were getting chips and candy, and this little white kid was going, ‘B-l-a-c-k, b-l-a-c-k.’ ”

There’s no doubt they will be gems of inspiration in this interview. We can’t wait! See the preview here.

