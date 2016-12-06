BEAT EXCLUSIVE | Ro James talks Fresh Heartbreak, Rebound Booty and Prince’s Spirit Within Him [VIDEO]

12.06.16
Grammy Awards 2017 nominations were announced today and our buddy Ro James was nominated for best R&B performance for his smash hit debut single “Permission.”

Lucky for you, Veda Loca got the scoop on the singer / songwriter just last week when he was in Dallas with Maxwell and Mary J. Blige.

In a very intimate and racy interview, the two talked about the spirit of Prince living on within him, his recent break up and how he’s recovering and how the performer’s live show has evolved. Watch below.

We also grabbed some web exclusives including another #Thisis979TheBeat Sports Center style skit and a tour of his BAWDY which is covered in meaningful tattoos. You can find those videos on our Facebook Page and featured below.

