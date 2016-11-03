CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dae Dae Performs “Wat U Mean” & Gives Advice To Young Parents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Dae Dae has had a pretty amazing year. His break-out hit, “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye)” started its take over back in April, not just via radio, but through a hilarious video of an Uber driver dancing to the song. The video went viral quickly, and the infectious song gained popularity.

Well, Dae Dae blessed the Rickey Smiley Morning Show during their live broadcast in Alabama with an awesome performance, and then spent some time chatting with Headkrack about how he handled becoming a father at young age. Plus, he gave some motivation and advice to anyone listening who might be about to become young parents themselves. Check out this exclusive video to see the performance and hear what Dae Dae had to say.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

Dae Dae Performs “Wat U Mean” & Gives Advice To Young Parents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

