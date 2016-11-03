CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’

Watch the brand new trailer now.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Vin Diesel is back in his next movie XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. In this sequel, government operative Xander Cage races against time to recover a deadly weapon known as Pandora’s Box.

He disses a team of well-trained military dudes for a bunch of badass bad boys and girls who know how to kick some butt, get the girl, and look dope in the process.

Yesterday, Vin Diesel launched the new trailer simultaneously across more than 70 Facebook pages and other cast members joined the Facebook Live stream via “drop in” videos from around the world.

It was a pretty cool debut. Let us know what you think of the trailer up above. Xander Cage is due in theaters January 2017.

Matt Schulze, Chad Lindberg, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, and Rick Yune in publicity portrait for the film 'The Fast And The Furious'

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

37 photos Launch gallery

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

Continue reading The Cast Of “The Fast & The Furious” Franchise: Then & Now

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Movie Trailer , VIN DIESEL , Xander Cage , XXX

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 8 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 11 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close