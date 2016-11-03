Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’

Vin Diesel is back in his next movie XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. In this sequel, government operative Xander Cage races against time to recover a deadly weapon known as Pandora’s Box.

He disses a team of well-trained military dudes for a bunch of badass bad boys and girls who know how to kick some butt, get the girl, and look dope in the process.

Yesterday, Vin Diesel launched the new trailer simultaneously across more than 70 Facebook pages and other cast members joined the Facebook Live stream via “drop in” videos from around the world.

It was a pretty cool debut. Let us know what you think of the trailer up above. Xander Cage is due in theaters January 2017.

