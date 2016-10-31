CLOSE
Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Sing Keith Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During a round of one of the morning show’s famous karaoke sessions, Rickey Smiley and Da Brat made the stage hot with their rendition of Keith Sweat‘s “Make It Last Forever.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Sing Keith Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

