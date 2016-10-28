CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Launches ‘Fade 2 Fit’ Workout Dance Series [Video]

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2016

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Teyana Taylor is capitalizing on her bangin’ body. 

She recently announced a series of workout video appropriately titled ‘Fade 2 Fit.’

The Fade 2 Fit website contains a message from Taylor about her upcoming fitness program and tour.

“Everyone keeps asking me what I did to get my body,” it says. “If you want to know my secret, sign up to get more information on the upcoming dance fitness program and dance workout tour!”

 

Teyana Taylor Launches ‘Fade 2 Fit’ Workout Dance Series [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

photos
