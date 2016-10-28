Teyana Taylor Launches ‘Fade 2 Fit’ Workout Dance Series [Video]

Teyana Taylor is capitalizing on her bangin’ body.

She recently announced a series of workout video appropriately titled ‘Fade 2 Fit.’

The Fade 2 Fit website contains a message from Taylor about her upcoming fitness program and tour.

“Everyone keeps asking me what I did to get my body,” it says. “If you want to know my secret, sign up to get more information on the upcoming dance fitness program and dance workout tour!”

