Teyana Taylor is capitalizing on her bangin’ body.
She recently announced a series of workout video appropriately titled ‘Fade 2 Fit.’
The Fade 2 Fit website contains a message from Taylor about her upcoming fitness program and tour.
“Everyone keeps asking me what I did to get my body,” it says. “If you want to know my secret, sign up to get more information on the upcoming dance fitness program and dance workout tour!”
I'm proud to FINALLYYYYYY announce FADE 2 FITNESS!!! Everyone, please check out the link in my bio! Sign up to stay updated on upcoming dance workouts and behind the scenes footage of my workout choreography that I did to get back in shape after having baby Junie! DONT SLEEP ON DANCE!! The new year is AROUND THE CORNER so sign up, Submit and dance with me to 2 Get Fit!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #Fade2Fitness #Fade2Fit #Fade #FadeVideo #dance #Fadechallenge #Juniesmom #TeyanaTaylor #Submit2GetFit #Workout #NewYearsResolution #DANCE #LetsDance
Teyana Taylor Launches ‘Fade 2 Fit’ Workout Dance Series [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com