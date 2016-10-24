CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars

Another day, another Suge suit.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Suge Knight

Suge Knight and Dr. Dre have drama between them that’s way bigger than the fact that they were both main characters in Michel’le‘s Lifetime biopic.

According to reports, Suge filed a lawsuit against Dre, claiming that he hired a hitman to kill him over Beats By Dre. The former Death Row Records CEO says he had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to a 30 percent cut of Dre’s entertainment earnings, but when Beats came along, Suge alleges that Dre tried to cut him out, in part because of Apple.

Apple, who bought Beats from Dre, reportedly didn’t want its brand associated with Suge. The lawsuit says that Dre then decided to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 VMAs weekend, but he recovered from being shot seven times in the abdomen. The suit also claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge.

Suge is claiming that Dre and Universal, which produced Straight Outta Compton, paid Cle “Bone” Sloan $300,000, insinuating he would take care of the Suge problem. He’s also suing Dre, Apple, Universal and Tam’s Burgers in Compton, for unspecified damages, including 30 percent of Dre’s take from the Beats sale (which would equal around $300 million since Dre got $1 billion).

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

32 photos Launch gallery

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Continue reading 34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Suge Knight's reputation usually precedes him — so much so that many people know more about his criminal history than his track record as a CEO. The music exec has had a long history of menacing activity and is currently behind bars on an attempted murder charge. But it's not all guns and gangs with Suge. We rarely get to see the soft side of the father and businessman Check out these throwback flicks of Suge Knight's least threatening moments.  

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars was originally published on globalgrind.com

Apple , Dr. Dre , Lawsuit , michelle , suge knight

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 22 hours ago
07.12.19
Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black…
 23 hours ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan,…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
10 Cringeworthy Scenes From 90’s Flicks That Wouldn’t…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
Karlie Redd’s Rarely Seen Daughter Appeared On Love…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: The Results Of Karlie Redd’s Lie…
 4 days ago
07.09.19
Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin…
 5 days ago
07.08.19
T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine…
 6 days ago
07.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close