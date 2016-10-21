Check Out Keri Hilson, DC Young Fly, & Jessie T Usher’s Brand New ‘Almost Christmas’ Posters

Rapper/actor DC Young Fly has already been taking social media by storm, but now he’s about to make his big-screen debut in Almost Christmas. We have your first look at these brand new posters to promote the film. DC is above, while below you can check out Keri Hilson and Jessie T Usher.

Almost Christmas has a star-studded cast featuring Danny Glover, Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Romany Malco, Nicole Ari Parker, JB Smoove, Keri Hilson and more.

The movie, produced by Will Packer and directed by David Talbert, tells the festive story of a beloved patriarch who asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle.

The movie opens in theaters everywhere November 11th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Universal

