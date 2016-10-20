Lauryn Hill is on a roll.
The legendary singer slayed the TIDAL X: 1015 concert this past weekend and tonight she’ll be performing for the TIDAL X: THE MLH CARAVAN, A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series in L.A.
The show, boasting a number of other special guests, is all set to go down at the Greek Theater at 9 p.m. PT and we’ve got no doubt it’s going to blow minds. Luckily, fans can watch Lauryn kill the stage via the livestream below, also available at TIDAL.com/MLH.
ICYMI, Lauryn released a new version of her single “Rebel” recently, saying of the track, “Old tune, new Version, same context, even more relevant now: sick and tired of being sick and tired.” TIDAL subscribers can check it out here.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
LIVESTREAM: Missed This TIDAL X Lauryn Hill Performance Last Night? was originally published on globalgrind.com