Tika Sumpter has been keeping a low profile throughout her pregnancy. Not only did people not realize she was expecting until her third trimester, we didn’t even know she was seeing someone.

Now, the identity of her baby’s father has been revealed as her Have and Have Not’s co-star Nick James (“Officer Justin,” for fans of the show). Tika recently spoke to Fit Pregnancy about why she decided to keep the baby news — and her relationship — under wraps. “I didn’t want to hear, ‘Who’s the dad?’” said Sumpter, “Social media can be harsh, and I’m a mama bear, protective of my family. So that’s why I waited to tell people, including some of my friends.”

Turns out, she had good reason to keep it a secret. Twitter immediately sounded off about the fact that her baby daddy is a white man:

Tika Sumpter pregnant by he white cop on Have and Have Nots? Say it ain't so 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/w2e35cLb4e — (dee j) (@politicalelite) August 21, 2016

I'm lowkey blowed tika sumpter having a baby for a white dude, all that melanin down the drain. — ✡ (@KhareemKhalid) September 13, 2016

Tika Sumpter is pregnant by a white man. I'm too blowed. — Ace Boogie-sön (@IGuessSoHuh) September 12, 2016

https://twitter.com/esgn_rj/status/775501837994602497

Who is Tika Sumpter's baby daddy? I heard he's white. pic.twitter.com/fPhwmvclpe — kay (@noguava) August 21, 2016

Truly surprising that, in 2016, an interracial couple is still news. Sigh.

SOURCE: Bossip, Fit Pregnancy | PHOTO: Getty

Tika Sumpter’s Baby’s Father Has Been Revealed, and Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on globalgrind.com

