Lil Wayne Might Be Done With Rap For Good

Lil Wayne

Fans went into a frenzy when, just a short while ago, Lil Wayne hinted at his impending retirement from rap.

The rapper, whose been on a ‘f-ck Cash Money’ rampage, is beyond frustrated with his long-delayed Carter V album and the state of his career as a whole. “I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I’m dun,” Weezy tweeted Friday night, adding, “ain’t lookin for sympathy, just serenity.”

One twitter fan suggested the possibility of Rick Ross stepping in to buy Weezy out of his contract. Ross replied to the user with the message “Get Birdman on the phone.” There’s no telling how realistic a solution that will be, given that Birdman and Ross haven’t seen eye to eye recently..

In an attempt to put his fans at ease, Wayne followed up with a tweet insisting he’s good. Although the statement doesn’t do much to dispel that he is indeed retiring, he clearly doesn’t want fans to worry too much about his state of mind.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
