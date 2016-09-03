Fans went into a frenzy when, just a short while ago, Lil Wayne hinted at his impending retirement from rap.

The rapper, whose been on a ‘f-ck Cash Money’ rampage, is beyond frustrated with his long-delayed Carter V album and the state of his career as a whole. “I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I’m dun,” Weezy tweeted Friday night, adding, “ain’t lookin for sympathy, just serenity.”

I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I'm dun — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

ain't lookin for sympathy, just serenity — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

One twitter fan suggested the possibility of Rick Ross stepping in to buy Weezy out of his contract. Ross replied to the user with the message “Get Birdman on the phone.” There’s no telling how realistic a solution that will be, given that Birdman and Ross haven’t seen eye to eye recently..

Please let it be @rickyrozay 🙏🏼 just buy out Lil Wayne's contract from Birdman and make Weezy MMG if anyone can do it it's Rick Ross — Mike Chehadé (@ChehadeTheKing) September 3, 2016

get Birdman on the phone. https://t.co/pYr0WIeaYY — Yung Rénzél (@rickyrozay) September 3, 2016

In an attempt to put his fans at ease, Wayne followed up with a tweet insisting he’s good. Although the statement doesn’t do much to dispel that he is indeed retiring, he clearly doesn’t want fans to worry too much about his state of mind.

I'm good y'all don't trip — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Lil Wayne Might Be Done With Rap For Good was originally published on globalgrind.com

