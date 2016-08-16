CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The ‘Hidden Figures’ Trailer Explore How Three Black Women Saved NASA

These women are truly inspiring.

0 reads
Leave a comment

When Aldis Hodge came through to promote the season finale of Underground, he told us about a movie called Hidden Figures starring Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer. Well, now the first trailer is out and it debuted during the Olympics.

In this new trailer, you get a glimpse at the first three Black women to work for NASA. This incredible untold story focuses on Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (played by Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson, (played by Janelle Monae). These three brilliant African-American women shook things up at NASA, and served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

Check out the trailer and be sure to catch the movie this winter to see the story of these three amazing Black women.

#BlackWomenDidThat: 19 Women That Have Helped Crack The Glass Ceiling

5 photos Launch gallery

#BlackWomenDidThat: 19 Women That Have Helped Crack The Glass Ceiling

Continue reading #BlackWomenDidThat: 19 Women That Have Helped Crack The Glass Ceiling

#BlackWomenDidThat: 19 Women That Have Helped Crack The Glass Ceiling

Twitter has been educating people regarding all the fabulous things that women of color have achieved, been the “first” to do and more! From famous individuals to the woman that is quietly making strides in your local neighborhood, we picked a few of our favorites. Check out these historical facts about the accomplishments of our Black women.

Watch The ‘Hidden Figures’ Trailer Explore How Three Black Women Saved NASA was originally published on globalgrind.com

hidden figures , janelle monae , Movie Trailer , Octavia Spencer , Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close