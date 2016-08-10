NC Homeowner Who Killed Black Man Reminiscent Of Trayvon Martin Case

When is a warning shot fired at someone? When a Black man is "deemed inherently violent and criminal."

News & Gossip
| 08.10.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A White man claiming to be a neighborhood watch member in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been charged for the murder of a Black man.

Chad Copley was inside his garage on Sunday when he fired a shotgun and hit 20-year-old Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas.

Before the fatal shooting, Copley called 911 several times to complain about what he described as “hoodlums” near his home with weapons.

NewsOne Now panelist A’Shanti Gholar said the shooting of Thomas reminded her of the Trayvon Martin shooting: “I was really bothered by the fact that he (Chad Copley) knew the law.”

Gholar then explained how the suspected shooter fired an alleged “warning shot” from inside of his house, “So now he gets to say he was in his home and protecting himself.”

Guest host Joia Jefferson Nuri asked the panel, “When does a warning shot go towards someone?”

Angela Rye, Principal of Impact Strategies, responded, “When you are a White neighborhood watchman and a Black man, because he’s a Black man – whether he’s cursing or not – is deemed inherently violent and criminal.

“That is a narrative that just has to shift and I don’t know why it can’t shift quickly after decades of experiencing that.”

Rye also believes the Martin shooting has “emboldened other neighborhood watchmen or women to conduct similar activities.”

Watch guest host Joia Jefferson Nuri and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the murder of Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO: 

‘We Got A Bunch Of Hoodlums Out Here:’ NC Homeowner Charged With Killing Unarmed Black Man

$50,000 Payout To Racist LAPD Cop Shines Spotlight On Systemic Problem

NC Homeowner Who Killed Black Man Reminiscent Of Trayvon Martin Case was originally published on newsone.com

A'Shanti Gholar , Angela Rye , Chad Copley , Joia Jefferson Nuri , Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas , newsone now , North Carolina , Trayvon Martin

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 16 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 22 hours ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close