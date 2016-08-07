CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Tyler, The Creator Announces 2016 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Lineup

It's star-studded.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2014 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Tyler, the Creator and his Odd Future cronies started Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival five years ago, and each year the festival lineup gets better and better.

Tyler just announced this year’s lineup, which features performances by music veterans Erykah Badu and Lil Wayne. Chance The Rapper, Rae Sremmurd, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, DJ Mustard, Kehlani, The Internet, Kaytranada, SZA, Tyler, and many more artists will hit the stage as well.

Unlike previous years, this year marks the first time Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be a two-day festival. All the action is set to go down November 12-13 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 9.

Check out the full lineup below.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)

27 photos Launch gallery

27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)

27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)

Tyler, The Creator Announces 2016 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Lineup was originally published on globalgrind.com

camp flog gnaw carnival , erykah badu , Festival , kali uchis , lineup , Odd Future , Tyler The Creator

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 17 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 23 hours ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close