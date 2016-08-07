Tyler, The Creator Announces 2016 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Lineup

Tyler, the Creator and his Odd Future cronies started Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival five years ago, and each year the festival lineup gets better and better.

Tyler just announced this year’s lineup, which features performances by music veterans Erykah Badu and Lil Wayne. Chance The Rapper, Rae Sremmurd, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, DJ Mustard, Kehlani, The Internet, Kaytranada, SZA, Tyler, and many more artists will hit the stage as well.

Unlike previous years, this year marks the first time Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be a two-day festival. All the action is set to go down November 12-13 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 9.

Check out the full lineup below.

CAMP FLOG GNAW. TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY. pic.twitter.com/L2Nm1cDq0S — Tyler, The Creator (@fucktyler) August 4, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

