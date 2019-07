BET- Beyond The Beef: Jay Z & Nas (2006)

Follow me @ https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

@ https://twitter.com/deuceonair

Snapchat @deuceonair

#Iamsomebody.

(HIP HOP) throwback interview of Jay-Z and Nas at BET in 2006 Talking about past beef. was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: