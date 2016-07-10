CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Fools Rush In Love: Tyga And Kylie Jenner May Have Gotten Married

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty

Ugh. We’re trying not to roll our eyes while writing this one.

So, if there was one way to be petty, vengeful and one-up Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s love affair, it’d be for Tyga, 26 and Kylie Jenner, 18 to get married before they do. And as fate may have it, this may be the case.

The pair have been going strong for a couple weeks now, after a short breakup. During their time off, Jenner was rumored to be dating PartyNextDoor. And Tyga traveled to Cannes with lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby, and said his time with Kylie took him out of focus from his career.

Nonetheless they overlooked those weeks of solo selfie time, to pick up where they started. And back on they are!

Jenner posted a photo early Friday morning with Tyga with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs.” She was reportedly at the PrettyLittleThing USA launch party with her girlfriends, when the “Coconut Juice” rapper joined them. Then on Saturday, Jenner posted another photo of herself with a diamond ring on her left hand— no caption.

Now, if we’ve learned anything from Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, it’s that drugs and lies are a helluva thing. Also, people fake marriages all the time. These same people are quick to call someone their “husband” or “wife”. So there’s a 90 percent chance that these two are just baiting folks into thinking they’re something more than just an uncomfortably age-difference’d non-married couple.

Honestly, all the shenanigans are exhausting. No teenager —which is what she is, Tyga— stays with their starter boyfriend. And this desperation on both sides to stay relevant by staying together is really, really sad.

But, do what you do. At least a quickie marriage will give us a good laugh.

RELATED STORIES:

21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga’s New Chick Demi Rose

What A World: Blac Chyna Celebrates Birthday, Tyga Addresses Breakup

14-Year-Old Instagram Model Says Tyga Sent Her ‘Inappropriate’ Texts; No One Is Surprised

Fools Rush In Love: Tyga And Kylie Jenner May Have Gotten Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Blac Chyna , kylie jenner , rob kardashian , Tyga

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close