Chadwick Boseman Sings His Heart Out For Boyz II Men Cover

Premiere Of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - After Party

He can act. He can run around in a polyester cat suit. And now, we know that he can carry a tune.

While on the set of Marshall, the upcoming biopic about the historic life of Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, Chadwick Boseman took time to serenade the ladies with a classic Boyz II Men tune. Joined by casemates Josh Gad and Sterling K. Brown, the fellas sang the chorus of “Motownphilly” in perfect harmony.

Well… they were a little off, but it was one solid try.

Clearly, these guys are having fun while filming the period film.

“Thurgood Marshall was a man who took his life in his hands every time he came to a town to bring justice,” the film’s director, Reginald Hudlin told Deadline. “Marshall was a cowboy who used his law books as guns. He was the smartest guy in the room of any room he was in. But he wasn’t a punk and didn’t hesitate to throw a punch if the occasion called for it.”

In the film Boseman plays Marshall, Gad plays attorney Sam Friedman, and Brown plays Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur accused of kidnapping and raping a wealthy white woman in 1941.

In addition to this historical film, we can look forward to seeing Boseman in the upcoming Marvel ‘Black Panther’ film, led by another black director, Ryan Cooler.

