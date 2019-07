One of the hottest artists out right now, K Camp is killing the game with bangers like “Comfortable,” “1 Hunnid” featuring Fetty Wap and his current summer smash “5 Minutes.”

He killed the stage at the 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show in April, but Veda Loca didn’t get to talk to him. At the 2016 BET Awards Veda made up for it in this fun clip here. Watch above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: