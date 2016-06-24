Cavaliers Championship Parade – Machine Gun Kelly performs #TillIDie On HUGE Parade Float + Releases New Cavs Anthem Song [VIDEO

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly hit the Cavs Day parade in complete style! His song “Till I Die” is the soundtrack to the biggest parade to hit the city’s history – rolling through downtown to celebrate their first NBA Championship.
Kelly was one of the first celebrities to hit the parade, right after UFC Champion Stipe Miocic and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, performing “Till I Die” high on a stage on the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer. Check the video below and tell us what you think of his new Cavs anthem which is a remix to “Till I Die.”
PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade
