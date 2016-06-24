CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Cavaliers Championship Parade – Machine Gun Kelly performs #TillIDie On HUGE Parade Float + Releases New Cavs Anthem Song [VIDEO

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Source: Mike Lawrie / Getty

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly hit the Cavs Day parade in complete style! His song “Till I Die” is the soundtrack to the biggest parade to hit the city’s history – rolling through downtown to celebrate their first NBA Championship.

Kelly was one of the first celebrities to hit the parade, right after UFC Champion Stipe Miocic and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, performing “Till I Die” high on a stage on the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer. Check the video below and tell us what you think of his new Cavs anthem which is a remix to “Till I Die.”

 

 

@machinegunkelly #tillidie #CleTillIDie

Posted by Alea Jo on Wednesday, June 22, 2016

 

Cleveland Cavaliers Parade – LeBron James Thanks His Fans, Teammates & Is Ready For Next Year!! [VIDEO]

Cleveland Cavaliers Parade Kyrie Irving: “There was a reason why all of us were put together” [VIDEO]

Cleveland Cavaliers Parade – Richard Jefferson having second thoughts about retiring

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade

84 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade

Continue reading PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade

PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade

Cavaliers Championship Parade – Machine Gun Kelly performs #TillIDie On HUGE Parade Float + Releases New Cavs Anthem Song [VIDEO was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close