Feds: Man Arrested Over Plot To Kill Donald Trump

New Hampshire Primary

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas after a federal officer reportedly said he tried to grab an officer’s gun to shoot GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, NBC news reports.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the state of Nevada said Michael Steven Sandford was charged with “an act of violence on restricted grounds.”

The complaint said Special Agent Swierkowski claimed Sandford told officers that he drove from California to Nevada with the intent to kill Trump.

He also reportedly practiced shooting in Vegas the day before.

According to NBC, the complaint alleges that Sandford went to a Trump rally at the Treasure Island Casino and approached a police officer, saying that he wanted an autograph from Trump.

Sandford was later arrested after allegedly grabbing the handle of the officers’ gun in an attempt to remove it.

Feds: Man Arrested Over Plot To Kill Donald Trump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

donald trump

