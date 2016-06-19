Critics Say Children’s Book On Ferguson Whitewashes History

A controversial children’s book about the city of Ferguson and the events that followed Michael Brown‘s death in the summer of 2014, fails to paint a proper portrait, critics say.

Painting for Peace in Ferguson, written by Carol Swartout Klein and John Hendrix, showcases the murals and photos created by residents during the city’s rebuilding efforts. Klein is originally from Ferguson and said she was inspired by the beautiful artwork she saw popping up on damaged walls and buildings throughout the town.

According to a review of the book by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the authors were seeking to spread a message of “hope, healing and unity,” but instead many are saying the book doesn’t do enough to explain the traverse effects surrounding what led to the city’s collapse. Those elements would need to be broken down on an economic, racial, and legislative level.

The intro reads:

In the small town of Ferguson

In 2014

Some people did things

That were meaner than mean

Some people were mad

Some people were sad

But everyone, everywhere

Felt pretty bad

Sarah Kenzidor, a Ferguson resident and journalist, tweeted a series of tweets saying the book offers a watered down “revisionist history.”

Found this children's book about Ferguson at local bookstore. Appalling revisionist history of white saviors. pic.twitter.com/g4XPjOWK7v — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

Reality of being a parent during Ferguson was explaining how cops kill black teenagers without consequences, and how they've always done so — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

It was explaining why school was canceled because of riot fear. Why there was a humvee at the mall. Why your neighbors were always crying. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

It was explaining to your kid why her best friends might grow up, be assumed to be criminals, and be shot on sight. And that some dont care. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

It was explaining that the town she went to summer camp in was a cesspool of exploitative media and politicians looking to profit off pain. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

It was explaining why I came home crying and shaking after seeing tear gas and weapons. It was explaining why mommy's friends are in jail. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

This is the back cover of the book. Shameful and an insult to everyone who lived through the reality of Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/qvxXruHJJu — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 14, 2016

Some say that critiques of the book are too harsh and that we must take a different approach when we explain storied violence to children.

Two years later, after a Department of Justice inquiry uncovered racial disparities and corruption within the Ferguson Police Department and elected officials, Ferguson still struggles to rebuild from the deep-seated roots of injustice following the protests of 2014.

