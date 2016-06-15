Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Donates 1 Million Dollars To The Dallas Police Department In Response To Shooting In Orlando!

Mark Cuban to donate $1 million for Dallas police response to Orlando mass shooting

Note: Mayor Rawlings will make public comments regarding this donation during the Dallas Pride Month Spirit of Equality Awards Ceremony beginning at noon today in the Dallas City Hall Flag Room. He will not be available for interviews prior to that time.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban today informed Mayor Mike Rawlings that he plans to donate $1 million in support of the Dallas Police Department’s response to the Orlando nightclub shooting.

The money will be earmarked for an estimated 16,000 hours of Dallas police overtime to be utilized at Chief David Brown’s discretion for enhanced counterterrorism efforts, including additional police presence in the Oak Lawn area.

“I’m proud to be able to help the City of Dallas,” Cuban said.

Added Rawlings, “Once again, Mark has demonstrated his devotion to his city by stepping up in a time of need. In the wake of national tragedies, we often hear empty talk from politicians and other influencers. With this pledge, Mark shows he is a man of action who cares deeply about his fellow Dallasites.”

Cuban’s donation comes days after a gunman killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub on Sunday morning. Also on Sunday, a man arrested in Santa Monica armed with guns and explosive chemicals was said to be on his way to the Los Angeles Pride festival.

Police in major cities across the country are beefing up security, particularly in the LGBT community, in response to the Orlando attack.

“The Dallas Police Department thanks Mark Cuban,” said Dallas Police Chief David Brown. “These funds will be used primarily to protect the LGBT community. We will earmark and track the expenditure of these funds to ensure its effective use in creating a safe environment.”