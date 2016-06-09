CLOSE
Cissy Houston Slams Bobby Brown’s ’20/20′ Interview Claims

As the world watched Bobby’s revealing interview last night on 20/20 with Robin Roberts, Houston watched in disgust and disbelief at his claims and revelations.

Bobby Brown's 25th Birthday Party

Bobby Brown is seen next to the late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina. Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

It’s no secret that the relationship between Cissy Houston and Bobby Brown has been strained from the start, to say the least. As the world watched Bobby’s revealing interview last night on 20/20 with Robin Roberts, Houston apparently watched in disgust and disbelief at his claims and revelations.

Today, Cissy Houston gave an exclusive statement regarding her feelings about the interview to PEOPLE magazine…and let’s just say that she was definitely not pleased with what her ex son-in-law shared last night.

Her full statement reads:

 Last night I saw Bobby Brown’s interview with Robin Roberts. It was disturbing. Although the interview was supposed to promote HIS autobiography, he never spoke about his parents and siblings and any issues they might have or have had that impacted and may continue to impact on ‘Every Little Step’ he takes. Instead he chose to concentrate his comments primarily on Whitney. I can’t help but wonder why.

Whether I would have chosen Bobby for my daughter’s husband is not important because the choice was not mine to make. She loved him and I believe him when he says he loved her. I only wish he had loved and respected her enough to make some of the negative statements about her and Krissi while Whitney was alive and able to respond from her perspective.

Cissy also slammed Bobby for his comments on Whitney after her death, rather than when she was alive.

She said: “On the OPRAH show when Whitney said Bobby had spit in her face and Krissi had seen it, Krissi was in the audience and available to challenge anything her mother said. Bobby was alive and free to dispute what she said. He chose not to; instead he waited to speak about her when she could no longer speak for herself.”

But perhaps what she found most disturbing were Bobby’s comments on Whitney’s drug use. She wrote:

I must say that his story of seeing her do drugs for the first time on their wedding day is untrue (Donna Houston, Robyn Crawford and I were with Nippy the whole time before the ceremony), and more importantly, it forever casts a shadow over one of the most important days of her life.

Cissy concluded by saying that she was “deeply disappointed” because she felt the interview was more about an “exposé on Whitney’s life,” rather than one about Bobby’s.

She concluded:

My prayer for Nippy and Krissi is that they will soon rest in peace. My prayer for me is that someday, somewhere beyond the horizon where we cannot see, I will be with them again . . . And Joy will come in the morning.

This is an extremely sad situation for all involved, especially for Cissy Houston who has outlived both her daughter and granddaughter and is constantly being reminded of their untimely passings by the media circus surroundings their deaths.

Cissy Houston Slams Bobby Brown’s ’20/20′ Interview Claims  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

