Paula Patton and Travis Fimmel are two of the stars in Warcraft, the movie version of a popular video game franchise.
The movie is set in the peaceful realm of Azeroth, which stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: an army of Orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another.
On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, the cast of Warcraft talks about creating a movie for a fan base who takes their game very seriously.
“I’m one of those people who are like, you have that responsibility but then you can’t think about it anymore,” said Paula Patton. “You have to just do the best you can to inhabit that character and we do it different because it’s our interpretation of that world and those people.”
The cast also chimes in on the now-infamous Breakfast Club interview in which Birdman demands “Respeck” on his name.
Warcraft hits theaters on June 10th.
Extra Butter: “Warcraft” Cast Wants You To Put Respeck On Their Names was originally published on globalgrind.com