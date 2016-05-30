Gary With Da Tea’s Hilarious Reaction To His Credit Card Being Declined [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 05.30.16
Rickey Smiley tells the hilarious story of Gary With Da Tea‘s credit card mishap at the mall, and then again at a “small meal” at Houston’s. He recalls that while they were out and about, Gary made a purchase and that they wrapped it up and presented to him, and it was only after that, that his credit card was declined! Gary’s reaction was priceless, and of course Rickey was right there with the camera ready to catch a picture of the moment. Click on the audio player to hear what happened in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Showand scroll down to see the hilarious photo Rickey caught in the heat of the moment!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

photos
