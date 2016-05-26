Aldis Hodge Reveals Who Helped Him On His Road To The ‘Underground’

"Underground" season 2 is coming in 2017.

| 05.26.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

WGN’s new show Underground stars Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smolett-Bell as they lead a group of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

Aldis Hodge plays Noah, a slave who had all he can take of captivity and comes up with a plan to get to the free North during America’s slave days. The Underground star stopped by the No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to talk about more than just his hit show.

Aldis opened up about how important his wife has been in helping advance his career, as well as the strong role his mother plays in his life. The 29-year-old revealed his journey as an actor, going from small roles to the lead in a weekly show, while explaining how the TV series Leverage helped him grow as an actor.

Check out this episode of the No Judgment Zone above.

Aldis Hodge Reveals Who Helped Him On His Road To The ‘Underground’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Aldis Hodge , Misha Green , NJZ , No Judgment Zone , underground

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close