Virginia Middle School Student Charged With Stealing Free Milk At School

A middle school student faces larceny charges in juvenile court for stealing a milk carton worth 65 cents.

Ryan Turk, a Graham Park Middle School student from Triangle, Virginia, was arrested, suspended, and charged for stealing a 65 cent milk carton from the lunch line, reports WJLA.

Shamise Turk says her son was within his rights to take the milk. He participates in the school’s free lunch program.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m mad. It just went too far,” Shamise said to WJLA. “They are charging him with larceny, which I don’t have no understanding as to why he is being charged with larceny when he was entitled to that milk from the beginning.”

Ryan was handcuffed after an altercation with a Prince William County police officer.

“I yanked away from him. I told him to get off of me because he’s not my Dad,” the middle school student told WJLA.

Ryan was taken to the principal’s office and searched for drugs after officials said he was fidgety and inattentive while being questioned, his mother claimed.

Turk was suspended for theft, being disrespectful, and using his cell phone on campus, according to school officials.

A school spokesperson said to WTVR in a statement:

“The need for disciplinary action is determined by how a student behaves throughout any given incident,” An appeals process is in place to ensure the fairness of any disciplinary action.”

Ryan has been ordered to appear in juvenile court and charged with larceny. Shamise says she will fight the charges.

“This is ridiculous… this is beyond embarrassing… he’s at home for 65 cents,” she said.

SOURCES: WJLA, WTVR | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

