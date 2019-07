Lover boy and R&B Superstar Jeremih spent some time backstage after an epic performance at the 97.9 The Beat Car Show showing the ladies of the station some love. In addition to loving on Bobby Pen a little, he spent some time letting Jazze know how he spends his “Late Nights” in the exclusive interview above.

Check out more exclusive content from the 97.9 The Beat + Nos Energy Drink Dub Car Show & Concert here. Photos from Jeremih’s performance below.